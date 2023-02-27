New Proteas fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will be out to make a big splash if he makes his Test debut against the touring West Indies at Centurion Park on Tuesday. With new five-day coach Shukri Conrad saying the time is now to unleash the speedy Coetzee on the Test circuit, the 22-year-old from Bloemfontein can’t wait to bowl his first ball in the whites of South Africa.

Having toured with the Proteas to Australia during their most-recent series Down Under, Coetzee says he learnt a lot from just being in the squad, but he is chomping at the bit to play his first match. Coetzee says: "It's a great honour to be called up to the squad and I'm very excited. "It's a big dream of mine to play for the Proteas - especially Test cricket. I'm hoping I'll get a chance to play, but if I don't, I am here to do a job and will do whatever is required of me."

Backing: Shukri Conrad With the backing of his coach, it’s seems almost certain that Coetzee will make his debut in at least one of the two Tests. Asked if the coach’s public backing of him adds any pressure, Coetzee says: “I really enjoy that about the coach - coming out and backing the players… “His backing gives you the freedom to do what you have been doing and what got you here. It’s awesome that a coach can back you like that.”

In terms of what fans can expect from Coetzee, they just have to cast their minds back to the days of the Phalaborwa Express, Dale Steyn. Hero: Phalaborwa Express Dale Steyn Steyn played the last of his 93 Test matches in 2019, finishing his career as South Africa’s most successful red-ball bowler with 439 scalps. Coetzee would like to emulate Steyn’s aggression and pace and says: “Bowling-wise, I love Dale Steyn, he was my hero growing up. Just his whole persona, his aggression, his pace, I wanted to be like him.”