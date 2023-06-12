Aston Villa on Saturday announced the signing of Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans.
The 26-year-old joins as a free agent after leaving relegated Leicester at the end of last season.
Villa say in a statement that: “The Belgian international will officially become a Villan on July 1 after his contract with Leicester City has expired.”
Aston Villa are closing in on deal to sign Youri Tielemans, as first called today by @David_Ornstein. Verbal agreement in place 🚨![CDATA[]]>🟣![CDATA[]]>🔵 #AVFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2023
Understand Unai Emery called Youri in the last few days to accelerate talks — 4 year deal agreed, waiting on final details to get it done. pic.twitter.com/x1uaqvrGoJ
Tielemans is one of seven players released by Leicester - the others being Daniel Amartey, Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu, Papy Mendy, Ryan Bertrand and Tete.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to Everton’s England No.1 Jordan Pickford as their new goalkeeper.
With current United gloveman David de Gea becoming a sondebok for the Red Devils’ failings at the back, coach Erik ten Hag is ready to sanction a £30m bid to lure the shotstopper who helped the Toffees avoid relegation.
🚨 Manchester United want to sign Jordan Pickford to replace error-prone David de Gea. 🏴![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 11, 2023
(Source: @talkSPORT) pic.twitter.com/U4d51H8DU9
United winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly a target of Tottenham’s rebuild under new coach Ange Postecoglou.
Spurs are said to be willing to fork out £50m for the England winger, who has failed to set Old Trafford alight since joining from Borussia Dortmund for £73m two seasons ago.