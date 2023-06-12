The 26-year-old joins as a free agent after leaving relegated Leicester at the end of last season.

Villa say in a statement that: “The Belgian international will officially become a Villan on July 1 after his contract with Leicester City has expired.”

Aston Villa are closing in on deal to sign Youri Tielemans, as first called today by @David_Ornstein. Verbal agreement in place 🚨![CDATA[]]>🟣![CDATA[]]>🔵 #AVFC



Understand Unai Emery called Youri in the last few days to accelerate talks — 4 year deal agreed, waiting on final details to get it done. pic.twitter.com/x1uaqvrGoJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2023

Tielemans is one of seven players released by Leicester - the others being Daniel Amartey, Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu, Papy Mendy, Ryan Bertrand and Tete.

