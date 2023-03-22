Having last played for the Capetonians in December last year, Malherbe was out injured until now but has been a busy man in-between. Getting married last month, the 32-year-old also signed a new three-year contract with the franchise in January.

Stormers and Springbok prop Frans Malherbe is ready to play his first game as a married man when they tackle Leinster in a top-of-the-log United Rugby Championship clash on Friday night.

But it’s back to business this week, with Malherbe among the Springboks set to return to the Stormers matchday 23 for the clash against the log leaders.

⚠️ Breaking News 👉 Here's where your Vodacom URC team stands ahead of this weekend's Unity Round 🏳️‍🌈@Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/LcOGrWnqkY — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) March 21, 2023

And he can’t wait, telling the team’s website: “It’s awesome to be back, we had a nice week of prepping and I am very keen. Hopefully we can execute what we have been working on in training.”

It has been some time since Frans Malherbe pulled on a DHL Stormers jersey and the experienced tighthead prop can't wait to get stuck in against unbeaten @Vodacom #URC log-leaders Leinster in Dublin on Friday. #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/yBfOGuFnr3 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 21, 2023

He adds of facing Leinster: “I don’t think it’s about laying down a marker or looking ahead to the playoffs. I know it’s a cliche, but we can only focus on the now and this weekend’s game.