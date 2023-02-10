It will be the number one team in the world, Ireland, against the Six Nations holders France in a mouthwatering clash at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday at 4.15pm.
Both teams won their first-round matches, with Ireland comfortably beating Wales 34-10, while Les Bleus had to pull out all the stops to beat Italy 29-24.
And despite being the defending champions, France pivot Romain Ntamack believes they enter the match as underdogs.
The Grand Slam holders' team to take on the world number one side in Dublin
He says: “They are world No.1, it's not for nothing, they are comfortably favourites.”
Opposing Ntamack will be Irish veteran Johnny Sexton after he shook off a head knock suffered against Wales.
Sexton says: “Obviously the confusion around the HIA and stuff like that, it's nothing I can control.
“I’ll be ready to go for 80 [minutes] this week if needed. I was happy in terms of how I felt physically at the weekend.”
Scotland, who stunned England in the first round, host Wales after this match at 6.45pm
Scotland, who stunned England in the first round, host Wales after this match at 6.45pm, while England welcome Italy to Twickenham at 5pm on Sunday.