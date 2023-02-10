It will be the number one team in the world, Ireland, against the Six Nations holders France in a mouthwatering clash at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday at 4.15pm. Both teams won their first-round matches, with Ireland comfortably beating Wales 34-10, while Les Bleus had to pull out all the stops to beat Italy 29-24.

And despite being the defending champions, France pivot Romain Ntamack believes they enter the match as underdogs. The Grand Slam holders' team to take on the world number one side in Dublin 🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷#AwakenAnticipation | #IREvFRA pic.twitter.com/N2D4cAb23u — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 9, 2023 He says: “They are world No.1, it's not for nothing, they are comfortably favourites.” Opposing Ntamack will be Irish veteran Johnny Sexton after he shook off a head knock suffered against Wales.