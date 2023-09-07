Lucu, 30, and his brasse open their doors to the world when they host New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup opening match at Stade France on Friday night.

France scrumhalf Maxime Lucu says the All Blacks are out to spoil their party in their own backyard and it’s up to them to bounce coach Sam Cane and his manskappe.

In a match that could determine who will finish at the top of the standings in Pool A - which also features Italy, Uruguay and Namibia - Lucu says they will be able to handle the expectation of being the host nation and winning the tournament for the first time.

Of the pressure, he says: “We have to put in place what we’ve been working on in sporting terms and in terms of strategy, so that on Friday we’ll be ready. Given the group’s state of mind over the last four years, we’re not going to change our habits…

“We just want to stay true to ourselves. The All Blacks are going to want to spoil the party.”