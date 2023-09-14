France are wary of the fight in Uruguay ahead of Thursday night’s Pool A Rugby World Cup clash at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Coach Fabien Galthié’s manne are coming off a massive high after klapping New Zealand 27-13 in the tournament opener last week.
And asked how they are preparing to face a tier two team after downing the mighty All Blacks, Galthié says: “We had to switch from a match we had focused on for three years to this one against Uruguay in a short space of time.”
He adds: “They’ve qualified for this World Cup again, four years after Japan. At the 2019 World Cup, they beat Fiji, trailed Wales by a point at half-time and lost to Australia by a very respectable score. They’re a team of fighting spirit and a big heart. Uruguay is a country apart, with fundamental values in terms of fighting spirit and pride. We expect to come up against a team with a lot of energy and aggression.”