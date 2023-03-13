France ran in seven tries to smash a ragged England 53-10 on Saturday, their biggest ever win over the English and first in the Six Nations at Twickenham for 18 years.
The French also stayed in contention to win this year’s title ahead of their final game against Wales, climbing to second in the standings behind Ireland, who (beat Scotland update at 7pm)on Sunday night.
Tries by fullback Thomas Ramos, lock Thibaud Flament and flanker Charles Ollivon gave the visitors a 27-3 halftime lead.
The results from a terrific Round 4️⃣#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/pIhqFGNWil— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 12, 2023
The hosts’ fullback Freddie Steward powered over soon after the interval to give England faint hopes of a comeback but fatal indecision allowed Flament to pick up a loose ball and steam over for his second try in the 57th minute and the French never looked back.
How things look with just 1️⃣ round remaining 👀#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/08tmjkBqqx— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 13, 2023
In the weekend’s other clash, Wales beat Italy 29-17 to record their first win of this year’s Six Nations.
England - Try: Freddie Steward; Conversion: Marcus Smith; Penalty: Smith.
France - Tries: Thomas Ramos, Thibaud Flament (2), Charles Ollivon (2) and Damian Penaud (2); Conversions: Ramos (6); Penalties: Ramos (2).