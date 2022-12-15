World Rugby on Tuesday night confirmed that vice chairman Bernard Laporte decided to suspend himself “from all positions held within its governance structures with immediate effect” following his conviction by the French court in relation to domestic matters, and pending his appeal.
Bernard Laporte 'self-suspends' from World Rugby. The governing body will refer the matter to its ethics officer— Rúaidhrí O'Connor (@RuaidhriOC) December 13, 2022
Laporte, the head of the French Rugby Federation, got a two-year suspended prison sentence and a helse R1.3m fine after being found guilty in a trial for influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets.
In the same verdict, the Paris criminal court also handed top division club Montpellier's owner Mohed Altrad an 18 months suspended prison sentence. The court was not immediately available for comment.
Laporte was accused of undue influence in securing a role for his friend Altrad, whose construction company sponsors the France jersey. Both men denied any wrongdoing.