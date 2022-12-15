World Rugby on Tuesday night confirmed that vice chairman Bernard Laporte decided to suspend himself “from all positions held within its governance structures with immediate effect” following his conviction by the French court in relation to domestic matters, and pending his appeal.

Bernard Laporte 'self-suspends' from World Rugby. The governing body will refer the matter to its ethics officer



Laporte was convicted on corruption charges today pic.twitter.com/rN6RBgLaGA — Rúaidhrí O'Connor (@RuaidhriOC) December 13, 2022

Laporte, the head of the French Rugby Federation, got a two-year suspended prison sentence and a helse R1.3m fine after being found guilty in a trial for influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets.