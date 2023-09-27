What awaits them after that clash is a potential match-up against defending champions South Africa in the quarterfinal.

Rugby World Cup hosts France have a bye this week, before wrapping up in Pool A against Italy next week.

And after watching the Springboks go down 13-8 to Ireland at the weekend, France prop Reda Wardi says they won’t back down from the challenge of facing South Africa’s gevaarlike pack.

He says of the match between Ireland and South Africa: “I wasn’t surprised by the South Africans and by the reaction of the Irish. With La Rochelle, we’re used to playing against Leinster, a club with many international players. This team never gives up. The South Africans are warriors, as we all know. Both teams showed that they are big nations of the international rugby.”

He adds of South Africa: “We know they have a huge forward pack. When they go for a seven-one bench split, you can expect that they want to bring physicality. They are high-level rugby players but not supermen.”