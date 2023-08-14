France flyhalf Romain Ntamack will undergo a scan on his knee on Monday to see if there is any serious damage after limping off in their World Cup warm-up Test against Scotland on Saturday. The loss of the flamboyant pivot would be a major blow to the French ahead of their hosting of the tournament, which kicks off in four weeks.

Following their 30-27 win over Scotland, coach Fabien Galthie says: “Romain underwent a small hyper extension of the knee. We preferred to take him out of the game so there could be no further damage.” 🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷![CDATA[]]>🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁳![CDATA[]]>󠁣![CDATA[]]>󠁴![CDATA[]]>󠁿 Les Bleus 𝐬'𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐦![CDATA[]]>𝐩![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐬![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐧![CDATA[]]>𝐭 ce soir à Saint-Étienne ! 🤩![CDATA[]]>🔥 Un premier succès dans ces matches de préparation dans une ambiance de feu au Chaudron !#FRAECO #UnisPourUnRêve #NeFaisonsXV #XVdeFrance pic.twitter.com/8wF47zKL7s — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) August 12, 2023 France also lost prop forward Cyril Baille to a calf injury at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in St Etienne. France let slip a 27-10 lead after scoring two quick tries at the start of the second half, allowing Scotland to storm back and score three tries of their own in the last 20 minutes to level the score at 27-27.