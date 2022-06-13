Stormers flanker Deon Fourie looks set to become the oldest Springbok debutant in history, after being included in coach Jacques Nienaber’s 43-man squad on Saturday. The 35-year-old Fourie, who starred again for the Stormers in their 17-15 win over Uster in the United Rugby Championship, is joined in the squad by no fewer than eight teammates.

Franchise captain and fellow Springbok squad member Steven Kitshoff says of Fourie’s inclusion: “Deon was actually busy getting stitches when Dobbo mentioned it in the team meeting after the game. We’re extremely proud of him, I think he deserves an opportunity to be in the squad and be involved in that setup. He’s such a hard worker, such a professional, good team man and credit to him - I think he had a good season. EXCLUSION: Duane Vermeulen “He’s experience and talent and hard work and sacrifice means a lot to the Stormers and hopefully for the country.” Fourie and Kitshoff will be joined the likes of No.8 Evan Roos and fullback Warrick Gelant who also both bashed in the Bok door from the outside.

Nienaber also recalled Buls flanker and skipper Marcell Coetzee, while Harlequins inside centre and Harlequins inside centre Andre Esterhuizen, who was nominated for the Player of the Season award in England’s Premiership. RECALLED: Marcell Coetzee Notable absentees include Duane Vermeulen, who is believed to have a knee ailment he is going to sort out first, Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar, with incoming Stormers hooker and current Bordeaux No.2 Joseph Dweba being preferred, while Cheetahs ace Frans Steyn is also not in the squad. Fourie, meanwhile, is one of eight possible debutants in the squad - the others being Roos, Elrigh Louw, Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Grant Williams, and Ntuthuko Mchunu.

Of his squad, Nienaber says: "Building squad depth is one of the key areas for us, and it is great to see the number of young players who have put up their hands this season, and we are delighted to invite them to the national squad environment.

South Africa face Wales in three Tests next month - the first being played on July 2.





SPRINGBOK SQUAD: Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ntuthuko Mchunu,

Ox Nche and Trevor Nyakane. Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi.

Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje and Marvin Orie. Loosies: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marcell Coetzee, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith and Jasper Wiese.

Utility forwards: Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie and Franco Mostert. Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies and Grant Williams. Flyhalves: Johan Goosen, Elton Jantjies and Handre Pollard.

Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins) and Jesse Kriel. Outside Backs: Aphelele Fassi, Warrick Gelant, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux and Makazole Mapimpi.