The Premier League is back from Boxing Day with a three-day festive feast of football. While the World Cup filled the void since the last league game was played on November 13, it’s time for some Christmas crackers as the season resumes.

Fourth-placed Tottenham kick off the action at 2.30pm on Monday with a London derby at 10th-placed Brentford. More minutes in the tank ahead of @premierleague action on Boxing Day⏱ pic.twitter.com/DwsgygFFd0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 21, 2022 Then there are four 5pm starts, with third-placed Newcastle going to Leicester, who will be looking to continue their resurgence after climbing to 13th in the table after a difficult start. At 7.30pm, Liverpool will be out to close the gap to the top four with a trip to Aston Villa before Premier League leaders Arsenal can open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table when they host West Ham.

🗣 The boss issued a fitness update ahead of West Ham 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 22, 2022 Excited to get the ball rolling again, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta says: “It’s a very special day. Boxing Day is one of the most beautiful days in English football… we are really keen to play again.” On Tuesday, Graham Potter will be hoping his Chelsea side can add the Cherries to his Christmas pudding when they host Bournemouth in a 7.30pm match, while Manchester United will look to build on their midweek League Cup win in a 10pm clash with Nottingham Forest. Champions Manchester City cap off the Christmas party on Wednesday with a 10pm meeting at Leeds.

Hunger: City Coach Guardiola And coach Pep Guardiola says his second-placed holders are honger after the World Cup. He adds: “What I heard was that the World Cup was perfect because they felt the pressure, but not too much. “I talked with the guys that came back and spoke with them individually to see how they feel.”

PREM FESTIVE FIXTURES Monday: Brentford v Tottenham (2.30pm), Leicester v Newcastle, Everton v Wolves, Southampton v Brighton, Crystal Palace v Fulham (all 5pm), Aston Villa v Liverpool (7.30pm), Arsenal v West Ham (10pm) Tuesday: Chelsea v Bournemouth (7.30pm), Man United v Forest (10pm)