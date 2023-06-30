The 22-year-old Rebels flyhalf has been training alongside Force scrumhalf Nic White as coach Eddie Jones’s charges prepare to battle the Boks.

Melbourne Rebels flyhalf Carter Gordon is uitgehonger to make his debut for Australia against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld next week.

And Gordon says of the possibility of facing the world champions in Pretoria in what would be his first ever Test match: “If I was to make my debut against the Boks, obviously I’d be extremely excited. Can’t wait.

“I’ve been training with Whitey [White] the last few days and I’ve really enjoyed it. He’s actually getting into me a little bit on the field, which I love.

“It’s just more opportunity for me to learn, and he’s been on me about that, so I’ve really enjoyed playing 9-10 with him.”