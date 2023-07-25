New Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is looking for a Hollywood-style debut against Wrexham in California on Wednesday (kickoff 3.30am). The Cameroon shotstopper joined from Inter Milan last week and is tipped to give coach Erik ten Hag’s span a new dimension with his ball-playing skills.

In line to face Wrexham owned by Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and TV star Rob McElhenney - in a preseason friendly at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, Onana is ready to wys his boss and new fans that he can be a star man. ℹ️ Erik explains how he'll change our squad to face Wrexham in San Diego...#MUFC || #MUTOUR23 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 25, 2023 Having described himself as a “modern goalkeeper”, the 27-year-old is known for his launching attacks from the back with his silky touch on the ball. And he explains on ManUtd.com: “I’m very comfortable playing from the back.

“I think the most important thing is to recognise the situation and that’s what I do myself, read the situation, especially what the team needs in certain moments. Stars: Wrexham duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds “When we play, depending on who we play, sometimes you have the possession and sometimes not, so from there you have to be smart and try to help the team, because most of the time playing with these players is amazing. “I had my first training session with them and it’s just amazing the quality here, it’s great.