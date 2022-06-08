Five Stormers players have been included in the first ever United Rugby Championship Dream Team. Preparing to host Ireland’s Ulster in the tournament’s semifinal at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, the Stormers got the ultimate confidence booster with no fewer than four of their backline players named in the tournament’s official Best XV.

Fullback Warrick Gelant is joined by wings Seabelo Senatla and Leolin Zas, with inside centre Damian Willemse completing the backline quartet. BRILLIANCE: Roos and Zas Up front, the Stormers only have Evan Roos at No.8 in the squad, with three Bulls players and two from the Sharks bringing the South African total in the team to 10. While they still have their eye on the big prize, Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwane says of the achievement: “We want to be at our best every single weekend and we’re happy when our players receive accolades. We get extremely excited with that. We are really proud of the fact that the players are getting recognition for the hard work they put in.”

For Hlungwani, though, the hard work starts as soon as the final whistle blows, with the Stormers wanting to improve on a weekly basis. Togetherness 🤝@THESTORMERS celebrate their Quarter-Final victory 🎶#URC | #AllFor1 pic.twitter.com/FwnkaznEVr — United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) June 7, 2022 He adds of Saturday’s match against Ulster: “It’s quite a big occasion and our mindset will be that we just want to be the best version of ourselves. “We don’t want to change much… “We strongly feel we must improve every weekend, then the outcome looks after itself.”