South Africa’s top-order are devoid of confidence, and of course, runs. There have only been two Test centuries over the past 12 months, and none of the batters average over 40. It is a massive problem and won’t be changed overnight. Conrad will have to call on all his years of experience to find a formula that remedies this problem.

The current Proteas skipper may not be the cause of all the problems the Proteas are currently experiencing, but the leader has to take some accountability. Furthermore, Elgar’s form has deserted him since the home India tour a year ago and has been a shadow of the player that has led from the front before. His tactical decisions recently have also left a lot to be desired such as when he opted to bowl first in the second Test in Manchester, and also the field placings and bowling changes in Australia.

Shukri Conrad (red-ball) and Rob Walter (white-ball) have been revealed as the new #Proteas head coaches 👏



We wish them all the best in their new roles 🇿🇦#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/E2PVE6ER4s — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 16, 2023

Kagiso Rabada’s workload

The Proteas pace spearhead was a shadow of himself in Australia where it seemed that the burden of carrying the national team’s attack across formats seemed to weigh him down. South Africa may not play many Test matches, but it's what Rabada plays in between that should concern Conrad.