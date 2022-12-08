Snowy showers, a high of one degree Celsius and a low of minus three are predicted for when the Stormers take the field in their first ever Champions Cup clash against Clermont in France on Saturday. But that won’t stop John Dobson and his manne from bringing the heat by playing warm patat with the rugby ball at the Stade Marcel-Micheli.

While it could be a whole new ball-game in the snow for the South Africans who joined Europe's best-of-the-best league for the first time this weekend, assistant coach Dawie Snyman says nothing will change in terms of their DNA. Planne: Dawie Snyman Arriving in France on Monday at zero degrees Celsius, Snyman explains: "[At the moment] it is cold, but the weather looks quite fine. It's not like the game we had at Ospreys where it's wet and windy, so I think in terms of handling the ball and being able to play the game we will be allowed to do that. We will have a closer look at training [yesterday] to see if something pops up. It will be cold but I think the conditions will allow us to play our game." One man who could be central to them playing an expansive game is Springbok flyhalf Damian Willemse.

Playing it cool: The Stormers With fellow Springbok Manie Libbok occupying he No.10 jumper at franchise level, Snyman says they have a plan for Willemse, who can either play at inside centre or at fullback. With the team only being named Friday, Snyman says of their plans for Willemse: We definitely have a plan for him this weekend and we communicated it to him already. “He knows where he is going to play.”