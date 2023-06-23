With the Springboks gearing up for the Rugby Championship in a camp in Pretoria, none of the “big players” played in this year’s domestic showpiece, while the non-United Rugby Championship franchises like the Cheetahs and Pumas have not had enough opportunities to showcase their talents against the best in SA.

Director of rugby in South Africa, Rassie Erasmus, says the Cheetahs and Pumas players are not playing for spek en boontjies in Saturday’s 4pm Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein.

Yet, Erasmus says they are monitoring these players and have identified some of them as players of national interest – so called “Poni” players, meaning he will watch the final closely.

Erasmus explains: “The fact that the Pumas and Cheetahs are in the final is great. We know their players and we see them, we have them on the roadmap also. So there are players we are looking at and have identified.

“There are players at the Pumas and the Cheetahs who are Poni players – a player of national interest. Those are players who can play for the national team in the future.