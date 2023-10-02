The Pacific island side, hoping to make it to the last eight for the first time since 2007, were 9-0 down at the break after penalties by Georgia’s Luka Matvaka and Davit Niniashvili (2).

Fiji overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to close in on the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a gritty 17-12 victory over Georgia on Saturday.

Fiji came alive in the second half with tries by Waisea Nayacalevu and Vinaya Habosi, converted by Frank Lomani, who also slotted a penalty before Matvaka added a late penalty for Georgia.

Fiji moved second in Pool C on 10 points, needing a point against Portugal in their final game to advance, while Georgia, who have three points, are eliminated and Australia, on six, are look likely to be knocked out in the group phase for the first time. The Wallabies played Portugal on Sunday night.

Group leaders Wales have qualified for the quarterfinals.