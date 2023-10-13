The only tier two nation in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals, Fiji, will be out to cause the upset of the tournament when they face England in Marseille on Sunday at 5pm. In fact, such is the passion, excitement and drive in Fiji that kicking coach Seremaia Bai believes mense “who are sick come alive” when the Flying Fijians win.

He says: “I don’t call it excitement - I think crazy [is the proper word]. Just like in England, passionate about rugby, same as a little island in Fiji, everyone gets up at three or five o’clock in the morning [to watch the games]. New week, new goal.

RWC Quarterfinal. #duavataveilomanirakavi #FIJIWaterFlyingFijians #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Ryv9jZigzR — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) October 9, 2023 “People who are sick come alive when we win games. We’ve just got to make sure that we not only play for a certain quarterfinal, we just play for our own people - young kids, people in the village - it means a lot to them. “Everybody’s excited.”