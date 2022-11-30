Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski will go toe to toe for top spot in what promises to be a dramatic finale to World Cup Group C Wednesday. Lewandowski and his Poland teammates lead the group with four points, one point and one log position above Messi’s Argentina ahead of tonight’s 9pm showdown in Doha’s Stadium 974.

FIFA World Cup 2022

Current standings group C after Matchday Two.

(FULL-TIME) Poland 🇵![CDATA[]]>🇱 2:0 🇸![CDATA[]]>🇦 Saudi Arabia

(FULL-TIME) Argentina 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷 2:0 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇽 Mexico

--------------------#asiabet33 #afn #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/lA22U9X6nl — ASEAN Football News (@theafndotcom) November 27, 2022 But with third-placed Saudi Arabia (level on points with the Argies) and bottom side Mexico, who face off at the same time, just a win away from qualification, anything can happen. The victor of Poland and Argentina will top the group and Messi’s partner-in-crime Angel Di Maria says nothing less will do for the South Americans. He explains: “The goal is to finish first in the group. We know that the victory against Poland puts us in that position.”

The reality, however, is that a draw could be enough for both teams if the Saudis and Mexico also play to a stalemate at Lusail Iconic Stadium. But defeat for either side could be the end of the road, if the Green Falcons emerge victorious. It gets more complicated for the Argies if they draw, with a win for the Arabs knocking them out, while a four-goal Mexico victory will also send them packing.