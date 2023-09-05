Ten Hag revealed that he dropped Sancho from his Sunday match-day squad due to his swak training performance, but the out-of-favour £73m England man says his boss is a liegbek.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho and coach Erik ten Hag kicked off a bekgeveg after the Red Devils’ 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

Sancho has made just three substitute appearances this season and was left out completely for the likes of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellestri ahead of him for the showdown at the Emirates Stadium

Asked why the 23-year-old was not his planne, Ten Hag tells reporters: “Jadon, on his performance in training.”

Drukked over if it was for disciplinary reasons, the Dutchman explains: “No. You have to reach a level at Manchester United every day and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected.”