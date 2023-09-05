Manchester United star Jadon Sancho and coach Erik ten Hag kicked off a bekgeveg after the Red Devils’ 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.
Ten Hag revealed that he dropped Sancho from his Sunday match-day squad due to his swak training performance, but the out-of-favour £73m England man says his boss is a liegbek.
Sancho has made just three substitute appearances this season and was left out completely for the likes of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellestri ahead of him for the showdown at the Emirates Stadium
United are beaten in north London.#MUFC || #ARSMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 3, 2023
Asked why the 23-year-old was not his planne, Ten Hag tells reporters: “Jadon, on his performance in training.”
Drukked over if it was for disciplinary reasons, the Dutchman explains: “No. You have to reach a level at Manchester United every day and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected.”
September 3, 2023
But Sancho hit back on social media, posting: “Please don’t believe everything you read!
I will not allow people to say things that are completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week.
“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!”
Last season, Ten Hag sent the player to Holland to train on his own, playing just 27 times.
Former United captain Roy Keane, meanwhile, was also at war after the Arsenal game, with police investigating an alleged attempted assault on the TV pundit at the Emirates.
Footage of Micah Richards holding a man, who apparently tried to headbutt Keane, by his shirt emerged on Sunday night.
A statement by London’s Metropolitan police says: “There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”
On the pitch, United return after this week’s international break with a clash against the gevaarlike Brighton next week.