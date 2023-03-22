The FIA intends to “address” the problems at last weekend’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix where Fernando Alonso was handed a punishment at the end of the race that was later overturned.
The Spaniard crossed the line third in his Aston Martin on Sunday but was then handed a 10-second punishment that dropped him to fourth before a Tuesday-night appeal reinstated him.
The topic will be addressed at an FIA committee meeting on Thursday and according to a spokesperson for the committee, they promise “a clarification will be issued” ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on April 2.
BREAKING: Fernando Alonso is given a 10s penalty for an incorrectly-served penalty, and loses his podium in Jeddah— Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2023
He drops to fourth, with George Russell moving up to third#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/PWA3dM3wI4
Alonso was first punished for not starting from the right spot on the grid. He tried to serve his five-second penalty at the start of a pit stop, but a mechanic allowed a jack to touch the car.
After the race the stewards finally decided that the team had been working on Alonso’s car during the penalty.
They hit the Spaniard with a 10-second penalty, dropping him to fourth behind George Russell.
But Aston Martin won an appeal, producing videos showing that other competitors had done the same in the past without being sanctioned.
Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen finished first and second respectively.
dailyvoi[email protected]