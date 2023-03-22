The FIA intends to “address” the problems at last weekend’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix where Fernando Alonso was handed a punishment at the end of the race that was later overturned. The Spaniard crossed the line third in his Aston Martin on Sunday but was then handed a 10-second punishment that dropped him to fourth before a Tuesday-night appeal reinstated him.

The topic will be addressed at an FIA committee meeting on Thursday and according to a spokesperson for the committee, they promise “a clarification will be issued” ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on April 2. BREAKING: Fernando Alonso is given a 10s penalty for an incorrectly-served penalty, and loses his podium in Jeddah



He drops to fourth, with George Russell moving up to third#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/PWA3dM3wI4 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2023 Alonso was first punished for not starting from the right spot on the grid. He tried to serve his five-second penalty at the start of a pit stop, but a mechanic allowed a jack to touch the car. After the race the stewards finally decided that the team had been working on Alonso’s car during the penalty.