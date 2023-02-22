Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which completed a £300m ($358 million) takeover of the club in 2010, said three months ago that they would explore the option of bringing in investors if it was in Liverpool's “best interest”.

Liverpool’s American owner John Henry says there are no plans to sell the Premier League club after the Merseyside outfit’s owners said in November they were exploring a sale.

Liverpool owner John Henry has confirmed the club is not for sale, but says talks are ongoing about external investment. 🔴![CDATA[]]>💬 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 21, 2023

After FSG’s initial statement, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said there was no urgency to complete any potential deal.

And now Henry is quoted by the Boston Sports Journal in an interview published on Sunday as saying: “I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about Liverpool, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process.

Not selling: boss John Henry

“Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling Liverpool? No. Are we talking with investors about Liverpool? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20 plus years?”