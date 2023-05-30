Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime became the first big-name casualty at the French Open on Monday when he went down to Italian veteran Fabio Fognini, 36, in the first round.

The 10th seed Auger-Aliassime, 22, reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last season, but was KO’d in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3 on Monday.