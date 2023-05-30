Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime became the first big-name casualty at the French Open on Monday when he went down to Italian veteran Fabio Fognini, 36, in the first round.
The 10th seed Auger-Aliassime, 22, reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last season, but was KO’d in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3 on Monday.
While Auger-Aliassime fell in the first round, Novak Djokovic marched on in straight sets when he beat American Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2 and 7-6.
SUPERB PERFORMANCE! 🇮![CDATA[]]>🇹— Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) May 29, 2023
Fabio Fognini stuns Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets (6-4 6-4 6-3) and moves to R2 at the #RolandGarros.
His touch is pure magic. pic.twitter.com/0doRRWMUyj
South Africa’s number one singles player Lloyd Harris, meanwhile, will be in action on Tuesday when he faces German’s 22nd seed Alexander Zverev at 12.15pm.
Last year’s beaten finalist and tournament fourth seed Casper Ruud is also in action when he faces Sweden’s Elias Ymer at 11am.