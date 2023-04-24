Stormers coach John Dobson is min gespin about facing Jake White’s Bulls in what is set to be a geharde United Rugby Championship (URC) north-south quarterfinal innie Kaap in two weeks’ time. In a rematch of last year’s final, the Stormers and Bulle will clash at Cape Town Stadium.

The Stormers claimed a bonus-point win against Benetton in Stellenbosch on Friday, after taking a two-point lead into the break thanks to a Willie Engelbrecht try in the final play of the first half. 𝐃![CDATA[]]>𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐋 𝐒![CDATA[]]>𝐭![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐦![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐬 𝟑![CDATA[]]>𝟖-𝟐![CDATA[]]>𝟐 𝐁![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐧![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐭![CDATA[]]>𝐭![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐧



6⃣ Tries

🙌 Festive in Stellenbosch

🛡️ Shield in the bag

🫡 Play-offs up next

👇 Full match reporthttps://t.co/FrS5UpG4SX — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 21, 2023 The title-holders then came out firing in the second half with tries from Engelbrecht, JJ Kotze, Clayton Blommetjies and Marcel Theunissen to power to a 38-22 victory at Danie Craven Stadium. Dobson says: “Would’ve probably preferred to play a team that had to fly down because we know what it’s like… crossing the equator.

“But our local record is pretty good against the SA teams. “We will do some work on Monday and Tuesday, but it will be pretty chilled, and put in a nice high-speed session before the long weekend. “Our most important thing now is to freshen up. So we will get some detail planted, get a nice sweat in on Wednesday and then give them the long weekend.”

Ready to go: John Dobson The Bulls, though, aren’t bang to locking horns with the Stormers, according to assistant coach Chris Rossouw. The Bulle moered a second-string Leinster outfit for a nine-try, 62-7 victory at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, ending the Irish giants’ long unbeaten streak in the process. Rossouw says: “Cape Town is the easiest option with the travel. And it would be nice to play the Stormers.

“The playoffs is a different animal but the guys are full of confidence and are hitting their straps. “It’s nice to have momentum, a good vibe in the camp… which is the best position to be in heading into the playoffs.” Ysters: Stormers showed their strength URC quarterfinals

Weekend of May 5: Stormers v Bulls, Leinster v Sharks, Glasgow Warriors v Munster, Ulster v Connacht Stormers 38 Benetton 22 Stormers: Tries – Angelo Davids, Willie Engelbrecht (2), JJ Kotze, Clayton Blommetjies and Marcel Theunissen. Conversions: Manie Libbok (4).