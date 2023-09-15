Manchester United are on a mission to break a three-match Premier League losing streak against Brighton on Saturday to avoid making some dubious history.
Coach Erik ten Hag’s side are down in 11th place in the league with six points having lost two of their four games this season heading into the 4pm kickoff at Old Trafford.
And should they fall to a fourth straight defeat to the sixth-placed Seagulls, the league’s top-scoring team (12 goals in four this season), they will become the first United team to lose three of their five opening games since Alex Ferguson’s span in the 1989-90 campaign.
The @PremierLeague is back this weekend 🔙![CDATA[]]>🔴#MUFC || #PL pic.twitter.com/ZvZyz2i4K8— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 14, 2023
With injuries in the backline for Ten Hag, former skipper Harry Maguire, fresh off an own goal scored for England in midweek, is ready to step in, telling The Express: “I know, at the moment, when I have not started a game in the first four games of the season, the story comes to me.
The first international break of 2023/24 is over…— Premier League (@premierleague) September 14, 2023
Here’s how the table compares to the same stage last season! #PLReturns pic.twitter.com/BqmWESiQLr
“The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week and the manager didn’t select me but we have lots of games coming up now and I am sure I will play lots of games.”
While United headline the weekend’s resumption of the league after the international break, coach Pep Guardiola will be back from a back surgery layoff for leaders Manchester City ahead of a tricky trip to fourth-placed West Ham at dieselle tyd.
Meanwhile, in Saturday’s 1.30pm kickoff at the Molineux, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is paaping over the fitness of Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, who suffered “muscular problems” while on international duty.
WEEKEND’S OTHER PREM FIXTURES
Saturday: Wolves v Liverpool (1.30pm), Fulham v Luton, Aston Villa v Crystal Palace, Spurs v Sheffield United, West Ham v Man City (all 4pm), Newcastle v Brentford (6.30pm). Sunday: Bournemouth v Chelsea (3pm), Everton v Arsenal (5.30pm).