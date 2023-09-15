Coach Erik ten Hag’s side are down in 11th place in the league with six points having lost two of their four games this season heading into the 4pm kickoff at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are on a mission to break a three-match Premier League losing streak against Brighton on Saturday to avoid making some dubious history.

And should they fall to a fourth straight defeat to the sixth-placed Seagulls, the league’s top-scoring team (12 goals in four this season), they will become the first United team to lose three of their five opening games since Alex Ferguson’s span in the 1989-90 campaign.

With injuries in the backline for Ten Hag, former skipper Harry Maguire, fresh off an own goal scored for England in midweek, is ready to step in, telling The Express: “I know, at the moment, when I have not started a game in the first four games of the season, the story comes to me.

The first international break of 2023/24 is over…



Here’s how the table compares to the same stage last season! #PLReturns pic.twitter.com/BqmWESiQLr — Premier League (@premierleague) September 14, 2023

“The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week and the manager didn’t select me but we have lots of games coming up now and I am sure I will play lots of games.”