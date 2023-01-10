Stormers coach John Dobson is blaming their 24-17 defeat to Glasgow Warriors in Scotland on Sunday on their inability to exit their red zone. Presented with a number of options as excuses such as wet weather, some of his players being down with flu-like symptoms in the build-up to the match, the travel-factor, Dobson refused to make verskonings.

Instead, he blames their exits from their own 22 for the defeat. Late heartbreak in Glasgow as the home side score at the death to claim the win. We take one bonus point away for our efforts. #GLAvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/RvNvGm4rRN — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 8, 2023 The coach says: “We failed to exit and we didn’t stick to how we wanted to play on attack... “It was just a very bad day at the office against a team that’s really on a roll.”

Critical: Coach John Dobson Admitting it wasn’t the stuff of champions, Dobson adds: “We were really poor in exiting our half. At the end of the game, we had a lineout five metres out and all we had to do was exit. Then we give away scrum penalties [and they eventually scored]. Our exit was detrimental at times.” Wraped up: Stormers There’s no doubt that the Stormers would want to fix their exits ahead of a crunch Champions Cup clash against London Irish this week. Apart from that, Springboks Manie Libbok and Damian Willemse will both be looking to step it up.