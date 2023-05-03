Welbeck and the Seagulls were knocked out by Erik ten Hag’s cup-double-chasing United in the FA Cup semifinal on penalties two weekends ago.

Brighton’s ex-Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck is out for revenge when the Red Devils rock up at the Amex Stadium on Thursday night.

But with the chance to win three Premier League games in a row against United as they push for a European spot, Welbeck is on a mission.

We'll be heading to the south coast later this week ⚔️#MUFC || #BHAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 2, 2023

He tells club media: “It wasn’t easy to pick ourselves up after Wembley. But there is no time to feel sorry for yourself - that’s not going to get you anywhere.

“I am looking forward to Thursday. They have got some amazing players, so you’ve got to be ready at all times when you play them.