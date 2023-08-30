Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker will be hoping his ex factor is stronger than that of Molefi Ntseki in on Wednesday at 7.30pm PSL clash against Kaizer Chiefs. With three big points at stake at Athlone Stadium, both Stellies and Amakhosi can turn to players who could break the hearts of their former clubs.

For Chiefs, Ntseki can call on former Maroons favourite Ashley du Preez, who has been one of the Sowetans' bright sparks in a tough start to the season.



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Stellenbosch FC vs. Kaizer Chiefs

👕First Team

🗓Wednesday 30 August 2023

🏟Athlone Stadium

🕝19h30

📺SuperSport PSL 202

🎟R80 - Ticketpro, Spar#Amakhosi4Life #Khosified pic.twitter.com/lpoWa3DW86 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 28, 2023 The Glamour Boys, though, come to the Kaap on the back of a morale-boosting first win of the season - a 3-0 pak of AmaZulu last Saturday. Du Preez and his manskappe, in 11th place in the standings with four points from their previous four games, will be looking to leapfrog their eighth-placed hosts who have two more points than them.

Old chief: Kgaogelo Sekgota.Picture credit: Ryan Wilkisky. Barker, meanwhile, can unleash winger Kgaogela Sekgota, who joined the Winelands club on a free transfer after being dumped by Chiefs over the off-season. The coach will be hoping his new man has a point to prove to his ex-club as Stellies look to kick off a big week with a win on Wednesday, before hosting Orlando Pirates on Sunday in a MTN8 semifinal first leg. Barker tells the SABC of their Soweto giants double-header: “It’s a privilege to be able to host two big clubs in South African football within three days.