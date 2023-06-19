Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in a hospital in Pretoria, after reportedly not waking up two weeks ago. According to reports, the 40-year-old Liefling of Loftus has been given a 50 percent chance of waking up from his coma after complaining about being nauseous on the day he fell asleep.

It is believed that Hougaard is on a ventilator, with his lungs not functioning properly. Derick Hougaard has been given a 50% chance of waking from his coma as he continues to battle for his life in hospital. https://t.co/Ak0jTOQAgW — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) June 18, 2023 The former flyhalf, who represented South Africa in eight Tests, made his Springbok debut as a 20-year-old during the 2003 World Cup in Australia against Uruguay at the Subiaco Oval in Perth. Hougaard also played a crucial role in the Bulls’ maiden Super Rugby triumph, scoring two conversions and two penalties in the 20-19 win over the Sharks in Durban.