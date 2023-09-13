The former All Blacks centre is one of a number of players who switched allegiances to play for Tonga at the World Cup, as they prepare to face Ireland in their first game of the tournament on Saturday.

Ireland and not South Africa are the dik dinge in Pool B of the Rugby World Cup according to Tonga centre Malakai Fekitoa.

Following their bye in the first round, Fekitoa believes it’s the world’s top-ranked team who smashed Romania 82-8 in their first round and not the world champion Boks who beat Scotland 18-3 that will be their toughest opponents.

🏉 Final de meci la Bordeaux, cu victoria Irlandei. Săptămâna viitoare, România întâlnește campioana mondială en-titre, Africa de Sud.#RugbyRomania pic.twitter.com/ke8KJBqo3N — Rugby Romania (@RugbyRomania) September 9, 2023

He says: “We are playing against the best team in the world right now. It will be our toughest game. We will have to match them physically.”

He adds of having had the opportunity of watching their opponents jol in their bye week: “It’s good for us as we can see what’s going on and have a feel how the competition is going before we get into our work.”