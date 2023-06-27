Liverpool yster Diogo Jota says that while Thursday night football will be seen as a downgrade from Tuesday and Wednesday’s Champions League action, the Reds will give it their all in the upcoming season. Coach Jurgen Klopp’s manne failed to make the top four in the Premier League and finished fifth last season – thereby not making the cut for Europe’s elite knockout competition.

Jota, 26, knows fans will not be as honger to see them play in the second tier of European competition, but having played in the tournament before with Wolverhampton, he jokes that they could still face Real Madrid. 2022/23 = ✅ pic.twitter.com/iI3Y7S30vy — Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2023 Jota tells FourFourTwo: “I played in the Europa League before with Wolves. Although the fans are used to playing in the Champions League every single year and it will feel like a downgrade, it’s still a prestigious competition. We’ll give our best to win it.” With the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United also playing in this competition last term, Jota reckons that they could still face nemesis Real Madrid.