Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp insists he is targeting the club’s 10th European trophy as they kick off their Europa League campaign on Thursday night. After competing in the Champions League for the last six seasons, Klopp and his Reds go to Austrian side LASK for a 9pm Group E showdown in the continent’s second-tier competition.

But the German, who guided the club to the 2015/16 the Europa League runners-up position in his maiden season in charge at Anfield, is keen to go one better and deliver the Reds' fourth Europa League/Uefa Cup to go with their sixth Champions League titles. He tells TNT Sports: "First and foremost, I think we all have to make sure that we all respect the competition in the right manner, that we respect the opponents in the right manner.

Euro kings: The Reds.Picture credit: Emilio Naranjo “Wherever we go it will be a massive game for the teams, everybody who comes to Anfield it will be a massive game. “We want to go as far as somehow possible. “I would love to go to the final, obviously, but I have no clue if we can reach that because there will be a lot of fantastic football teams in between us and that target, so we have to make sure we perform.”

Glory hunter Jurgen Klopp.Picture credit: Bradley Collyer With the likes of 17-year-old forward Ben Doak signing a new long-term contract after impressing this season, Klopp add his laaities will get a kans to shine if they are worthy. He adds: "If there will be kids involved that depends on the level the kids can show in that moment."