The South African challenge in their inaugural season of playing in Europe’s premier club knockout competitions came to an end on Saturday when the Stormers, Sharks and Lions all lost in the quarterfinals of their respective series. The two coastal sides came up short in the Champions Cup and while the Lions fared better than most expected them to in their Challenge Cup defeat to Glasgow Warriors in Scotland, all three games involving the SA teams were lost by a convincing margin.

As the action in the United Rugby Championship returns this weekend with all four SA teams at home, our spanne will be wiser after their first taste of European cup action in 2022/23. Back to #BKTURC action this weekend as we continue the hunt for a home knockout tie 💪



🟣 Donate to our #PlasterItPurple campaign for @GCH_Charity today! https://t.co/Qc0967g1EO



🎟️ https://t.co/xIpakelOIa#WhateverItTakes ⚔️🛡️ pic.twitter.com/mfSUNC3ZJM — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) April 11, 2023 Despite his experience of coaching abroad, arme Bulls boss Jake White’s constant chopping and changing his squads came to niks, as their Champions Cup last-16 exit capped off 10 consecutive losses in all competitions for the Bulle. The Lions shocked Racing 92 at Ellis Park to progress to the Challenge Cup knockout stages, but all their off-field drama – such as reported 'Peeping Tom' contracts manager Tracy van Ginkel and team meddling from CEO Rudolf Straeuli – marred their campaign.

Limp Lions: JP Smith, centre , vs Glasgow Prior to the start of the season last September, many had the Sharks as favourites to provide Mzansi’s best hope of challenging for European glory, based purely on the Springbok-powered squad. Powers Sharks: Bok Siya Kolisi, centre The Durbanites made history when they beat Harlequins to secure South Africa’s first victory in the Champions Cup, and were the first SA team through to the playoffs, but without their Bok stars at crucial times due to SA Rugby resting protocols, Neil Powell’s span sukkeled. They now go into the final two rounds of the URC looking to salvage a campaign that sees them potentially missing out on both the play-offs and qualification for next season’s Champions Cup.

The Cheetahs, just desperate to play top-flight rugby after getting playing in just the Currie Cup for two seasons, also booked a Challenge Cup last-16 spot, but having to play all their matches abroad, a lack of quality squad depth and the moerse financial costs of competing in the competition is set to come back to bite them. We gave it everything in the second half, but our @ChampionsCup journey ends at Sandy Park. #EXEvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/NvKaF10mTM — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 8, 2023 And then there’s the Stormers, defending URC champions and back-to-back SA Shield winners, who’ve built a fortress out of Cape Town Stadium having gone unbeaten in 19 games at home since December, 2021, but which hasn’t translated to dominance overseas. Icon’s view: Schalk Burger Former Bok and Stormers yster Schalk Burger this week told media of how much easier it is for SA teams playing in and traveling to Europe, over battling the Kiwis and Aussies in Super Rugby.