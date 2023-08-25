Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is set to unleash new £72m striker Rasmus Hojlund on the Premier League in Saturday’s 4pm clash with Nottingham Forest.
The 20-year-old Denmark hitman has yet to feature for the Red Devils this season due to a back injury, which United have been managing.
Ten Hag has been wary of aggravating the problem, but with his span sukkelling for goals after a 1-0 win over Wolves in their opening match and a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, the Dutchman is ready to throw the Dane into the mix at Old Trafford.
Onto Old Trafford 🔜 pic.twitter.com/PrGKXHsHNP— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 24, 2023
Down in 12th place in the standings with a goal difference of minus one, they face a 10th-placed Forest side level on three points but boosted by the midweek signing of Argentina leftback Gonzalo Montiel on an initial season-long deal from Europa League champions Sevilla.
Brighton, Man City and Arsenal have the early advantage 🔝 pic.twitter.com/vfgwuDsogp— Premier League (@premierleague) August 22, 2023
United, who were beaten 3-0 in a closed-doors midweek friendly on Wednesday, are looking to stretch their 30-match unbeaten run at Old Trafford.