The 20-year-old Denmark hitman has yet to feature for the Red Devils this season due to a back injury, which United have been managing.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is set to unleash new £72m striker Rasmus Hojlund on the Premier League in Saturday’s 4pm clash with Nottingham Forest.

Ten Hag has been wary of aggravating the problem, but with his span sukkelling for goals after a 1-0 win over Wolves in their opening match and a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, the Dutchman is ready to throw the Dane into the mix at Old Trafford.

Onto Old Trafford 🔜 pic.twitter.com/PrGKXHsHNP — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 24, 2023

Down in 12th place in the standings with a goal difference of minus one, they face a 10th-placed Forest side level on three points but boosted by the midweek signing of Argentina leftback Gonzalo Montiel on an initial season-long deal from Europa League champions Sevilla.

Brighton, Man City and Arsenal have the early advantage 🔝 pic.twitter.com/vfgwuDsogp — Premier League (@premierleague) August 22, 2023

United, who were beaten 3-0 in a closed-doors midweek friendly on Wednesday, are looking to stretch their 30-match unbeaten run at Old Trafford.