After finishing third in the Premier League this season, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag says it’s time for the club to splash the case if they want to compete for trophies.

Up against neighbours and league champions Manchester City in the FA Cup final this week, Ten Hag says of their league campaign: “The club knows that if you want to play top four, if you want to compete for trophies in this tough league, you have to invest, otherwise you won’t progress because other clubs will.”