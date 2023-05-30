After finishing third in the Premier League this season, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag says it’s time for the club to splash the case if they want to compete for trophies.
Up against neighbours and league champions Manchester City in the FA Cup final this week, Ten Hag says of their league campaign: “The club knows that if you want to play top four, if you want to compete for trophies in this tough league, you have to invest, otherwise you won’t progress because other clubs will.”
Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane, who set a new Prem record for scoring in 25 games in a single season and finished second only to City’s Erling Haaland on the scoring charts with 30 goals, is heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag when asked on Harry Kane for Man Utd: “Kane in the list? What we need besides Marcus Rashford is one extra player with scoring abilities…”, told @TimesSport. 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023
“We need it, whether it’s coming out of our own squad or we have to sign one”. pic.twitter.com/iajMHlntUA
Asked about the possibility of becoming a Red Devil, Kane, 29, dodged the question and instead said of Spurs: “A club this size should not be finishing eighth...
2022/23 = ✅ pic.twitter.com/iI3Y7S30vy— Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2023
“It [the transfer rumour] is part and parcel of being a footballer, especially when you are at the top of your game…”