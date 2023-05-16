Mayo bagged a brace at the weekend in City’s 2-0 win over Richards Bay to move level on 12 goals with Mamelodi Sundowns ace Peter Shalulile.

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has challenged Khanyisa Mayo to claim the PSL Golden Boot when they take on Kaizer Chiefs on the final day of season this Saturday.

And Tinkler reckons facing Chiefs on the final day just the stage for Mayo to be the hero again after also claiming the club’s Player of the Season award on Saturday.

FULL TIME | A brace from Khanyisa Mayo seals the three points for City 🔥



Thank you to all our fans for bringing the noise to Athlone Stadium! 💙#LoveFNB #SupportCity pic.twitter.com/HfNWf4PXx5 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 13, 2023

After taking his ace off following his second on Saturday, Tinkler tells iDiskiTimes: “Obviously, he might be a little bit upset that I took him [off] when I did.

Ladies and gentlemen, Our Player of the Season goes to Khanyisa Mayo! It simply had to be him... 🤩



After scoring a brace, he has become the joint top goal scorer in the PSL with one game left to play. 👀



A fan favourite! Football in his DNA, what a player 🔥#CTCFCAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/bH7ALilgpm — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 14, 2023

“But, just before he scored, we had already made that choice to throw on some fresh legs. “But ja, he’s got an opportunity now to go in the last game and win it on his own, hopefully.”