With France 2023 just five months away, Erasmus reckons the All Blacks, top-ranked Ireland and tournament hosts Les Bleus are the favourites.

Now SA’s director of rugby, Erasmus was in charge of an unbelievable turnaround in 2018 and 2019, when he took the Bokke from one of their lowest positions in their history to world champions.

But, despite also winning a British and Lions Series in 2021, Erasmus wysed that the Boks would go into their world title defence under the radar, when compared to world No. 1 and recent Six Nations champions Ireland.

In an interview with UK’s Daily Mail, Rassie says: “Would you not say we’re going in as underdogs?