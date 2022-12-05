England's Raheem Sterling, who was missing from the squad for Sunday's 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal, will head back to Britain on Monday to be with his family, coach Gareth Southgate said, as local media reported a break-in at his home. "I've spent some time with him today. He's going to fly home. And obviously, family at these moments is the most important thing," Southgate added, when asked about Chelsea forward Sterling amid the reports of a home intrusion.

"So we want to give him that space. And we'll see over the next few days how that all develops." Southgate did not provide details of the incident or say if Sterling planned to return to the squad in Qatar. Raheem Sterling’s home was raided by armed invaders on Saturday, while his partner and young children were in the house.



Raheem’s hugely committed to England but wanted to get home, supported by Southgate, the FA and all teammates.



He will decide if/when will be time to return. pic.twitter.com/rdiZ3LVxub — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 5, 2022 The 27-year-old, who has 81 caps, was left out of the squad for the match that saw England book a place in the World Cup quarter-finals against holders France next weekend.

England's Football Association said Sterling was not available for "personal reasons". Asked about the incident later, Southgate said he would not discuss the details because it was a private matter. "Obviously it's not ideal for the group preparing for a game, but the individual is more important than the group in those moments," he told reporters.