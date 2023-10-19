England defence coach Kevin Sinfield says they will be targeting some individuals in their Rugby World Cup semifinal clash against the Springboks on Saturday. Asked about the threat of Cheslin Kolbe on the wing, Sinfield says the South African flyer isn’t they only one they fear ahead of the Paris clash.

Sinfield explains: “The back three, whoever they pick, have got some real gas and pace. Semi-final ready 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



The @Springboks team that will take the field in Paris on Saturday night#RWC2023 | #ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/3Cmz4nYQwL — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 19, 2023 “For us, this week, it’s about getting the balance right between understanding what South Africa do, how they play, but also about our strengths as well. “It would be quite easy for us to be completely blown away by how good they are. There will be some individuals we will prepare for.