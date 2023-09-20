England captain Owen Farrell is a free man once again and could be unleashed on Chile in their Rugby World Cup Pool D match on Saturday.
Farrell was suspended for an illegal tackle against Wales in a warm-up match and missed the first two matches of the tournament - England’s 27-10 and 34-12 wins over Argentina and Japan respectively.
In his absence George Ford won the Man of the Match award in both matches at flyhalf and asked whether Farrell’s return would see the two pivots team up at 10 and 12, attack coach Richard Wigglesworth says: “It can definitely work as it’s worked for England before. They’ve played a lot of rugby together so I’ve no doubt if that’s the way [head coach] Steve [Borthwick] goes then they’ll make it work.”
🌹 England Vs. Chile 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇱
🏟️ Stade Pierre-Mauroy
📍 Lille
🗓️ 23 September 2023#RWC2023 | #ENGvCHI pic.twitter.com/OeFKN3P92h
He adds of Farrell: “It’s great to have the captain back available, we’re spoilt really that he has played so much international rugby at 10 and 12.”