Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to England’s squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia as cover for Moeen Ali. Ahmed, 18, became the youngest man to play Test cricket for England when he was picked to play in Pakistan in December.

The Leicestershire player made an eye-catching debut for Ben Stokes’s side in Karachi, taking seven wickets in the match and 5/48 in the second innings. 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



18 year-old Rehan Ahmed has been added to the England Men's Test squad for the Lord's Test as cover for Mo!#Ashes pic.twitter.com/7S803uwuBS — England's Barmy Army 🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁥![CDATA[]]>󠁮![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁿![CDATA[]]>🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 23, 2023 But, Ahmed has taken just six wickets in seven matches in the second division of the County Championship this season, at an average of more than 67. Off-spinning allrounder Ali sukkeled with a finger blister in the dramatic first Test at Edgbaston, which Australia won by two wickets.