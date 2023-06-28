The Three Lions’ aggressive Bazball approach to Test cricket didn’t help them in the first Ashes Test against Australia, which they lost by two wickets.

England vice-captain Ollie Pope says they know what they are doing and aren’t just mikking en moering in Test cricket.

Still, Pope says they won’t crawl into their shells ahead of the second Test which starts on Wednesday at Lord’s at 12pm.

He explains: “I know sometimes it can look like it’s just moments of madness but all the decisions that are made are well thought out with a vision of the end goal.

“These decisions aren’t just a rash thought. They are well thought out and spoken about by senior players in the changing room. We come to a group decision and back that decision 100 percent.