James Anderson returns to the England side for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday at 12pm two weeks before turning 41. With England 2-1 down in the five-match series, the hosts will play the match with the oldest pace attack in an Ashes match since the Australia lineup of 1928 with Stuart Broad (37), Chris Woakes (34) and Mark Wood (33) joining Anderson in England's seam-bowling quartet.

England's seasoned campaigners also include 36-year-old allrounder Moeen Ali. James Anderson is back. pic.twitter.com/tqieR6SpUH — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) July 17, 2023 Ali says of the oumanne in their squad: “I was always told that old was gold. But it’s not just old, it’s Jimmy, it’s Broady, Woakesy, Woody - they’re really good bowlers. “Myself… you never know what you’re going to get, but with those guys, you definitely know how good they are.”