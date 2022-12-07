That rare supporter reaction to a comprehensive 27-13 defeat by a weakened South Africa team - and Jones's subsequent comment that he did not care what anybody else thought - appears to have been the final straw for the anonymous panel that sat to review the Tests, that also included defeat by Argentina, a draw against New Zealand and victory over Japan.

Following a review of the @autumnnations , Eddie Jones has been dismissed as England men’s head coach. The RFU will conclude coach succession planning in the near future. Read the full RFU statement here 👉 https://t.co/eyoWDAb6kd pic.twitter.com/QwiCg4vkci

Eddie Jones was yesterday sacked as England rugby’s team head coach following a review of their November series that ended with the team being booed off the pitch at Twickenham.

With England winning only five of their 12 games in 2022 after a second-successive Six Nations where they lost three of their five games, Jones was told to spat after seven years at the helm.

Having won three Six Nations Championships, one Grand Slam and taken England to the World Cup final in 2019, as well as finishing with the best winning ratio (73 percent) of any England coach ever, Jones says: “I am pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching their performance in the future…”

Forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take charge of the team on an interim basis.