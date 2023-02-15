Manchester United could take on a serious South African flavour if reports linking Elon Musk to a bid for the club are to be believed. On the eve of United’s Europa League last-16 playoff first leg at Barcelona, the Pretoria-born billionaire is claimed to be seriously considering a late move to buy the Old Trafford giants, with PSG owners Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and United fan Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS also in the mix.

According to the Daily Mail, Musk, who is the world’s richest man with a fortune of £157bn, is lining up a £4.5bn to take Erik ten Hag’s team off the hands of the Glazer family. 🚨 Elon Musk is believed to be interested in making a £4.5bn move to buy Manchester United. 💰![CDATA[]]>🤯



If it happens All transfer decisions will be determined by Twitter polls. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XGzyYIxnYm — Troll Football (@UKTrollFootball) February 14, 2023 He will have to make his move soon with Bloomberg News reporting that QSI are set to make a huge bid “in the coming days”. If Musk does manage to win the bid for United, he will join Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy at the club.

In the 18 area: Benni McCarthy McCarthy was appointed as United’s attacking coach earlier this season and the former Cape Town City boss has been hailed as Ten Hag’s best signing, having brought the best out of striker Marcus Rashford. Rashford scored just five goals in all competitions last season, but has 21 already this term - including 12 since the World Cup break. The goals and accolades keep on coming for @MarcusRashford! ⚽️



We can think of 21 reasons why you should enter our latest giveaway 👀⬇️#MUFC || #LEEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 13, 2023 On Monday night, United posted “an appreciation post” on Musk’s Twitter platform, with fans praising the Hanover Park ace.