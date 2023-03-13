Western Province got their Currie Cup campaign off to a flying start at Ellis Park on Saturday, smashing hosts the Lions 44-28 in their tournament opener. Coach John Dobson’s men ran riot from the first whistle in front of a disappointing Johannesburg crowd, as WP sprinted to a 34-14 half-time lead.

The Lions, though, clawed their way back in the second half, but the damage done early-on was too much. It took Province only three minutes to land the first blow when experienced hooker Scarra Ntubeni scored from a rolling maul. 💪![CDATA[]]>🏽 A strong performance in Johannesburg gives the DHL Western Province a big win in the #CurrieCup.#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/Ieo2p5L3c0 — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) March 11, 2023 The Lions, though, showed they are also here to play, scoring via left wing Boldwin Hansen three minutes later after a counterattack from a Godlen Masimla exit kick.

With the scoreboard reading 10-7 in the 20th minute, WP open-side flanker Marcel Theunissen burst through from seven metres out to dove over (17-7). The Lions stayed in the fight when Hansen scored in the same left corner in the 24th minute (17-14). Fire starter: Scarra Ntubeni But Province then pulled away with No.8 Keke Morabe scoring off yet another maul, before some good interplay saw scrumhalf Masimla put Suleiman Hartzenberg away on the right wing with five minutes to play in the half.

Man of the Match and WP flyhalf Kade Wolhuter, meanwhile, continued to kick the goals - maak nie saak waar hulle gescore het nie, for a 34-14 half-time lead. Another rolling maul 16 minutes from time saw replacement hooker Andre-Hugo Venter touch down for Province to make it 41-14 and game over for the hosts. The Lions hit back with two tries by Raynard Roets and Nico Steyn while WP added a penalty for a 44-28 scoreline.

WP next travel to Loftus Versfeld where they’ll face the Blue Bulls this weekend. Lions 28 WP 44 Lions -Tries: Boldwin Hansen (2), Raynard Roets and Nico Steyn; Conversions: Vaughen Isaacs (4)