Proteas captain Dean Elgar wants their bats to do the talking in the third Test against Australia in Sydney.
The two teams took the field at 1.30am at the Sydney Cricket Ground this morning, with the South Africans playing to regain some lost pride.
Australia have already wrapped up the five-match series 2-0 heading into the final match, with South Afrca’s batsmen in particular struggling against the Aussies’ quicks Down Under.
As the curtain comes down on the #AUSvSA series, there's still plenty to play for — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 3, 2023
According to Elgar, it’s time for the bats to do the talking.
With scores of 152 and 99 all out in the first Test and 189 and 204 collectively in the second, Elgar says: “Talk is cheap at the moment and we need to go out and perform…
RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 182 RUNS— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 29, 2022
The hosts wrap up the series with this #BoxingDayTest victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series #AUSvSA #BePartOfIt
“It’s been very frustrating, just knowing that we have talented players in the group and unfortunately it hasn’t gone our way. We are playing for pride, and a potential final in the World Test Championship.”
He adds: “For me you play every Test match like it’s your last and hopefully we can put on a better spectacle this time. We always want to play good Test cricket and be a thorn in the side of the opposition and we'll be aiming to be better again this time.”