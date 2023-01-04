Proteas captain Dean Elgar wants their bats to do the talking in the third Test against Australia in Sydney. The two teams took the field at 1.30am at the Sydney Cricket Ground this morning, with the South Africans playing to regain some lost pride.

Australia have already wrapped up the five-match series 2-0 heading into the final match, with South Afrca’s batsmen in particular struggling against the Aussies’ quicks Down Under. As the curtain comes down on the #AUSvSA series, there's still plenty to play for 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/IpDtzwbWxb — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 3, 2023 According to Elgar, it’s time for the bats to do the talking. With scores of 152 and 99 all out in the first Test and 189 and 204 collectively in the second, Elgar says: “Talk is cheap at the moment and we need to go out and perform…