South Africa is a top cricket country and the Proteas should be playing accordingly, says interim One-Day International coach Shukri Conrad. With recently-appointed limited-overs mentor Rob Walter still in New Zealand, Test coach Conrad will take charge for the upcoming three ODIs against England.

Down in 11th place on the ICC Super League table, with the top eight qualifying automatically for the World Cup in India later this year, SA will be desperate for a series win as they look to overtake the West Indies (eighth), Sri Lanka (ninth) and Ireland (10th). It's a record that's as close as can be 🏏



The #Proteas take on England in a 3-match Betway ODI Series from 27 January - 1 February in Bloemfontein and Kimberley 💪



And with only two Super League matches against Netherlands remaining after this series, failure to make the eighth spot theirs – with the top seven already vas – means SA must go to Zimbabwe in June to play qualifiers. Conrad understands the situation ahead of Friday's first 50-over clash in Bloemfontein and says of facing the ODI and T20I world champions in such a high-stakes series: "I'd like for us to still see us play as a top cricketing side as well.

“Our position in the world series doesn’t necessarily suggest that, but I’d like us to have the believe that top teams play a certain way and we’ve got to come out on Friday night and deliver that. “I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I want to be up against the best sides in the world and get a pretty good idea of where we’re at.” Tough task: Temba Bavuma Of what he wants from captain Temba Bavuma and span, Conrad says straight up: “To play really good cricket, to win every moment and to win 3-0 at the end.